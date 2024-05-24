New leaks have surfaced suggesting the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 will come in a new “kidney bean” design, with a stem added to make them longer.

There aren’t any images to support this new design as of yet, but the description suggests a shape similar to that of the Apple AirPods.

Samsung has kept the same design since it started creating earbuds. Call quality with these buds is considered to be inferior due to the microphone not facing towards the sound source. Adding a stem would be a solution to this.

This speculated design could also offer more room for internal components, such as a larger battery or additional equipment for AI features.

Earlier this year, the company’s interpretation feature was added to the Galaxy Buds via an update. This feature allows the user to have conversations with people speaking different dialects and languages.

There is a chance Samsung could be planning the addition of more AI-related features.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 already houses multiple sensors such as gyro, which allows for head movement tracking and notifications for when the user’s head has been down for over 10 minutes.

Instead, the company is focusing on health aspects for a dedicated device, the Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro earbuds weigh 5g and 5.5g respectively. Samsung is expected to reveal more information about the Galaxy Buds 3 series during its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, set to take place on July 10.

At this event, Samsung is also expected to unveil its upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6.

For the Fold6, it will reportedly come with a less visible crease on the internal display, and have a redesigned camera island, according to tipster Ice Universe.

The smaller crease has been attributed to a thicker UTG, going from 30µm to 50µm.

Reportedly, the cameras are supposed to get an upgrade to the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor.

And, according to The Elec, Samsung won’t be using its Exynos chips inside the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.

Tweaks are also expected to be made to the screen and design for both devices, however, they aren’t expected to be big.