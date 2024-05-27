HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Tipped To Launch New Galaxy Watch

By | 27 May 2024

A new Galaxy Watch7 Series is expected to be revealed, alongside new foldables, and the Galaxy Ring at a Samsung event in July.

Leaks claim that among the new models will be a Galaxy Watch7 Ultra.

Renders appearing online show the watch from all sides, revealing a redesigned device that adopts a square design over the circular design, and a rotating bezel used in the past.

Back in March, leaks claimed that Samsung was returning to a square design, reminiscent of its earlier Galaxy Gear smartwatches, launched in 2013, with a 1.63-inch square design, and a super AMOLED display.

Leaked images reveal a new third button near the power and back buttons. The function of this button remains unknown.

Some claim that it’s similar to the Apple Watch Ultra Action button, which lets users customise shortcuts for workouts, stopwatch, and other apps.

Additionally, it appears to come with a larger speaker grille, new sensor alignment on the back and more seamless integration of the watch band with the watch body.

The buttons for detaching the watch band look to have been migrated over as well, moving from the watch band to along the top and bottom of the sensory array.

 

The size of the display appears unchanged, but it seems to adopt the 1.5-inch diagonal seen on the Watch6 Classic. It also seems to fit the 47mm standard as well.

Some earlier leaks suggest it will have an upgraded SoC, a longer battery life, and blood sugar monitoring. It’s unclear if these changes will apply to all Watch7 devices.

The Galaxy Watch7 Ultra is tipped to replace the former Pro and Classic models.

The renders also appear to show extra holes that could be more microphones to improve speakerphone clarity.

Samsung is expected to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, where it could also announce the next generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, as well as the long-rumoured Galaxy Ring.



