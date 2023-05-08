Samsung have added The Royal Dog Art Collection to they’re The Frame TVs, which depicts the UK monarchy’s pets.

Following the coronation of King Charles III, Samsung are offering the Royal Dog Art Collection of The Frame, licensing 14 pieces of pet artwork from the Royal Collection Trust.

Director of TV/AV at Samsung Electronics, Dan Hastings has said, “By licensing new artworks from the Royal Collection, we’re delighted to continue to make art of this kind more accessible, especially ahead of this important moment in the royal calendar. The Frame’s catalogue of art, through the Samsung Art Store, has grown significantly over the years and we’re excited for people to experience it without the need to head to a gallery or museum. Thanks to Samsung’s premium and innovative TV offering, users can look forward to an unparalleled digital viewing experience.”

Previously, Samsung has added artworks from Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent van Gogh, and Botticelli, which includes the Mona Lisa and The Wedding Feast at Cana.

LG have also launched ‘lifestyle’ models showcasing a gallery function, and TCL are contemplating the release of a competing model called Art+. LG and TCL do not offer the same well-known pieces that Samsung currently does. Samsung has a portfolio of over 2100 pieces.

This premium artwork requires approximately $7.48 a month, or $74.84 a year subscription to the Art Store on The Frame. There is, however, a 2-month free trial.