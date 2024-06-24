HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Releases Image Of New Paris Olympics Campaign

Samsung Releases Image Of New Paris Olympics Campaign

By | 24 Jun 2024
Samsung Paris Olympics

In an image provided by Samsung Electronics on Sunday (above), it shows the tech major promoting its Galaxy Z Flip 5 series and the 2024 Paris Games on the facade of Palais Garnier in the French capital.

Samsung is a worldwide Olympics and Paralympics partner and in April launched its ‘Open always wins’ campaign.

The campaign is fronted by skateboarder Aurélien Giraud (France), Para sprinter Johannes Floors (Germany) and breakdancer Sarah Bee (France).

On May 3, Samsung also unveiled a new showcase, Olympic rendezvous @ Samsung | Champs-Elysees 125. Samsung says that the showcase will allows visitors “to relive the biggest highlights of Games past with Galaxy”, and also give them a chance to explore its Galaxy AI innovations. This showcase will be open to the public until October 3.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games will take place outside of a stadium for the first time ever on July 26.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra devices will be placed on the bow and sides of each of the 85 athlete vessels participating in the opening ceremony

The 10,500 athletes from across the world will float down the Seine River in designated boats for each national delegation.

Samsung will install more than 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones at the bow and sides of each of the 85 athlete vessels at the opening ceremony.

The HDR footage from the S24 Ultra devices will be shared and streamed via a private 5G network powered by Orange. Orange will install more than a dozen of 5G antennas along the Seine to create the first-ever 5G standalone network in France.

Once the Games commence, Samsung will also deploy the same technology for the sailing competitions in Marseille by installing the Galaxy S24 Ultra on each competition boat.

Although Samsung is yet confirm it, media reports have speculated that the company will for the first time hold its Galaxy Unpacked event outside of South Korea and in Paris on July 10.



