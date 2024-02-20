HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Releases Eco-Friends Cases and Accessories for Galaxy S24 devices

Samsung Releases Eco-Friends Cases and Accessories for Galaxy S24 devices

By | 20 Feb 2024

Samsung has released the Eco-Friends cases for its eco-friendly Galaxy S24 series.

The  lineup now has 57 more unique cases for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Eco-Friends cases are made with at least 40% recycled plastic and include designs developed in collaboration with Smiley, Keith Haring, The Powerpuff Girls, Hello Kitty, and others.

The products, which were first introduced in Korea, are now reaching more than 40 countries worldwide, as well as the United States and Japan.

The accessories have designs inspired by music bands such as Rolling Stones, Stray Kids, and Queen.

On February 16, Samsung unveiled a video introducing “Samsung Eco-Friends” via its global social media channels including YouTube and Instagram which showcases that plastic waste can be transformed into bold, innovative smartphone cases that are both unique and eco-conscious.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Leak Confirms Galaxy Z Fold 6 Upgrade
Galaxy S24 Users Facing Android Auto Issues
Unannounced Samsung Tablet Leaked
Samsung To Begin Charging For AI Next Year
Samsung Resolves the ‘Tale Of Two Chips’ Saga In Galaxy S24 Models
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nintendo Shares Drop After Switch 2 Anticipated Delay
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
Urgent Warning Issued For Samsung Galaxy Users
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
Telstra Builds Microwave Link Across Bass Strait
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
The Melbourne Cup Moves To Nine
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Full Specifications Leaked
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nintendo Shares Drop After Switch 2 Anticipated Delay
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Nintendo shares dropped by as much as 8.8% after game-makers were told that the release of Switch 2 would be...
Read More