Samsung has released the Eco-Friends cases for its eco-friendly Galaxy S24 series.

The lineup now has 57 more unique cases for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Eco-Friends cases are made with at least 40% recycled plastic and include designs developed in collaboration with Smiley, Keith Haring, The Powerpuff Girls, Hello Kitty, and others.

The products, which were first introduced in Korea, are now reaching more than 40 countries worldwide, as well as the United States and Japan.

The accessories have designs inspired by music bands such as Rolling Stones, Stray Kids, and Queen.

On February 16, Samsung unveiled a video introducing “Samsung Eco-Friends” via its global social media channels including YouTube and Instagram which showcases that plastic waste can be transformed into bold, innovative smartphone cases that are both unique and eco-conscious.