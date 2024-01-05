Qualcomm recently launched its new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 spatial computing processor, which is tipped to power Samsung’s upcoming XR headset, expected to challenge Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Key features include support for super-sharp displays, a boost in performance, and multi-camera tracking.

Qualcomm is known for supplying XR chips to various manufacturers, and has led the way with the first mixed reality VR headsets which feature colour passthrough.

Compared with the max 3K-per-eye resolution that comes from the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, this new processor supports up to 4x as many display pixels at 4.3K-per-eye at 90Hz.

Resolution can also be tuned for higher frame rates if required. It can also process 12 cameras to track the user’s environment, head, hands, and eyes, as well as support multiplexing.

In order to process hardware challenges, Qualcomm increased the GPU frequency by 15%, and boosted the CPU clock by 20%.

This means more than 4K graphics resolution at 90Hz, as well as support for 12+ tracking cameras.

Qualcomm claimed over five manufacturers are currently working on new headsets with this processor, and Samsung and Google are partnering on a competitor for the Apple Vision Pro.

HTC, as well as Immersed, are also developing headset with the processor.

This latest announcement comes after a range of new processors, including the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 (Meta Quest 3), Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 (Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses), and Snapdragon X Elite (Windows).

Samsung’s rival to Apple’s Vision Pro has yet to be announced.