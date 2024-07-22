Samsung has temporarily halted deliveries of its flagship Buds3 Pro wireless earbuds globally, over concerns about quality issues.

In Australia, pre-orders for the device opened on July 11, the day after they were unveiled in Paris, and shipping of the device to customers was expected to commence on July 31.

However, a quick check on Samsung Australia’s website shows that the Buds3 Pro pre-ordered on the company’s website now has a shipping date starting August 26.

Concerns have been raised over the included silicone ear tips which are reported to be too fragile, leading to tearing when a user tries to swap sizes.

Samsung itself has now acknowledged a quality issue over the new Buds3 Pro in a statement it issued to Android Authority.

It read, “There have been reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds3 Pro devices. We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes.

“To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Should any customer already in possession of Galaxy Buds3 Pro be experiencing any issues, they should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre.”

Separately, Samsung Korea is also reported to have issued a statement to buyers in its home market, apologising for any quality issues with the wireless buds and stating that it’ll conduct a thorough inspection ahead of the July 24 launch date. It did not mention a delay in the release to that market.

The Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro have been lauded for its new Interpreter feature that’s powered by Samsung’s Galaxy AI. Samsung claims that the Interpreter function will allow users to hear real-time translations of a foreign language in “Listening Mode” on the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6.

It will, for example, allow a person conversing with someone speaking in a foreign language to have that speech translated into their own language and fed back through the earbuds.

The Buds3 Pro has a “Canal Type” structure, similar to the AirPods Pro. It has a strip down the stem of the earbuds called Blade Lights, which allows users to control it by pinching or swiping up or down along the blade to adjust functions such as the volume.

Samsung noted that the Galaxy Buds3 Pro has improved two-way speakers with a planar tweeter, which it says brings a “high range sound production” to the device. The device is available for pre-orders in Australia for A$399.