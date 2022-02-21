Samsung have already announced they will be using discarded fishing nets in the production of their new Galaxy S devices as part of their quest to combat the climate crisis, now shareholders are calling on the company to be more environmentally sustainable.

The latest to put the push on Samsung is APG, a Dutch pension fund that oversees nearly 630 billion Euros, who sent them – as well as other companies – a note urging greater effort. The note pointed out that APG holds a 0.5 per cent stake in Samsung Electronics.

Samsung have already reduced nearly 700,000 tons of carbon emissions with five types of Carbon Trust-certified memory chips, created their own index to gauge the environmental impact on chips, and introduced a zero-paper policy for letters to shareholders to save 3000 trees.

In response to APG, Samsung say they will “take bolder actions in recognition of a radical shift that is unraveling.”