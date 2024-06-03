HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Pulling The Plug on Tizen OS Support for Smartwatches

Samsung Pulling The Plug on Tizen OS Support for Smartwatches

By | 3 Jun 2024

Samsung introduced its Galaxy Watch in 2018 and it featured its own Tizen OS which was supposed to rival that on the Apple Watch and Google’s Wear OS too.

Now, six years later Samsung appears ready to let go of its support for Tizen OS on smartwatches altogether.

In 2021, Samsung switched to Wear OS for its Galaxy Watch 4, a move that proved fatal for its Tizen OS on smartwatches.

Android Authority reported that Reddit user Seaweed_Maximum have indicated Samsung’s termination schedule for Galaxy Store access for Tizen smartwatches.

Accordingly, by September 30, 2024, the Galaxy Store will stop selling paid Tizen watch content, including apps, watch faces, and more.

By May 31, 2025, the Galaxy Store will stop allowing new downloads of free Tizen watch content.

By September 30, 2025, the “My Apps” section in the Galaxy Store will stop allowing re-downloads, thereby ending access to any further paid or free Tizen content.

This schedule will reportedly apply to all Samsung Gear smartwatches, and Samsung Galaxy-branded watches that run on Tizen OS, namely the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The number of people affected by this will likely be limited as the last Tizen product from Samsung was the Galaxy Watch 3 which was released in 2020. Those who have that product, or earlier ones, would likely be looking to upgrade them anyway by next year.

For those who have a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 released in 2021 or later, it operates on Google’s Wear OS and so the Tizen OS phasing out will not affect them.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the Tizen OS support for smartwatches, Samsung had indicated, years earlier, that this was the direction it was headed. “At Samsung, we always put customers at the heart of everything we do. That’s why we are committed to bringing them the best possible smartwatch experiences,” the company said in 2021 after shifting the range to Wear OS. “For customers who already own the Tizen-OS based Galaxy smartwatches, we are continuing to provide at least three years of software support after the product launch.”



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
BOE Technology OLED panels
China Surges Past South Korea In Small-Medium OLED Panels Production
Samsung Galaxy Watch Users To Get New AI Health Features
Next Gen Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To Get Big Camera Upgrade
Samsung Tipped To Launch New Galaxy Watch
Samsung Showcases New ‘Chorus of Light’ Installation At Vivid Sydney
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Groups Shares Fall After Senior Executive Quits
Latest News
/
June 3, 2024
/
Asus ROG Ally X
Australian Pre-Orders For New Asus ROG Ally X Open In Australia
Latest News
/
June 3, 2024
/
Free To Air TV Network Greed & Hatred Of Foxtel Could Hurt Politicians In The Long Run
Latest News
/
June 3, 2024
/
Big 1200W 19-Speaker McIntosh Sound System Coming To Jeeps
Latest News
/
June 3, 2024
/
Acer Unveils New OLED Gaming & Google TV Monitors
Latest News
/
June 3, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Groups Shares Fall After Senior Executive Quits
Latest News
/
June 3, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Retail Group Premiere Investment shares have fallen over 4% today after the former head of the Companies retail operation Mark...
Read More