A little over six months on from the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series and tech bros are already bored, with focus shifting onto what’s next.

The Galaxy S25 won’t be available until next year – date unknown – and Samsung is still obviously pushing its S24s – Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24.

Its focus is also currently on the models unveiled in late July at Galaxy Unpacked 2024, including the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6.

But the leaks and gossip on the Galaxy S25 continue unabated. And will, right through to Christmas and into the new year.

In a recent earnings call, per Seeking Alpha, Samsung Vice President of Mobile Experience, Daniel Araujo, gave a little teaser when he said: “We’ve consistently upgraded the hardware in our S Series to deliver industry-leading experiences to customers, and we’ll continue to enhance key experiences as well as upgrade hardware so that we can offer top performance.

“For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience.”

Araujo said Samsung would expand “the Galaxy AI ecosystem beyond smartphones to include smartwatches, buds, the ring tab and Galaxy Books as well as our OS, apps and services”.

He added: “The Galaxy’s hybrid AI will effectively make use of both on-device AI for fast and stable usability and cloud AI for high-quality results depending on the situation, while also providing strong security including customer data, and personal information protection through NOx.”

Many online tipsters are predicting the S25 Ultra will come with a 200MP primary rear camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip with Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU.

More is expected to be revealed at the Snapdragon 2024 Summit in late October in Hawaii.