Samsung is reportedly developing a new pair of premium over-ear headphones that could put the company in direct competition with Apple’s AirPods Max and flagship models from Sony and Bose.

The headphones, believed to be called Galaxy Studio, have appeared in newly leaked graphics revealing several potential design features, including touch controls, physical buttons and active noise cancellation (ANC).

According to SamMobile, the headphones will feature touch-sensitive earcups for controlling music playback, while dedicated physical buttons are expected to handle volume adjustments.

A separate button could allow users to switch between noise cancellation modes, providing greater control over how much external sound is blocked.

The leaked images also suggest Samsung is preparing at least two colour options, black and red.

Earlier reports indicated the Galaxy Studio could feature rotating earcups, making the headphones easier to carry and store when not in use.

The images point to a relatively conventional over-ear design with large earcups, rather than the distinctive styling adopted by Apple’s AirPods Max.

If released, the Galaxy Studio would represent Samsung’s return to the over-ear headphone market after an absence of roughly a decade.

While Samsung has continued expanding its Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds range, it has largely left the premium over-ear category to competitors including Apple, Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

The move could also strengthen Samsung’s wider Galaxy ecosystem by offering smartphone, tablet and laptop users another premium audio option.

However, several important details remain unknown, including battery life, driver specifications, Bluetooth capabilities and whether the headphones will support high-resolution wireless audio.

Pricing is another unanswered question, particularly if Samsung intends to position the Galaxy Studio against Apple’s AirPods Max.

The headphones could be unveiled at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, potentially alongside the upcoming Galaxy S27 smartphone range.

Samsung has not confirmed the Galaxy Studio name, specifications, launch date or Australian pricing and availability.