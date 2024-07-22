Preorders for Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold & Flip 6 are not rolling in as expected, after the South Korean business tipped 10% growth from the new models with the cheaper Flip 6 grabbing 60% of preorder sales.

Samsung Australia has not commented on their sales numbers; however, their South Korean operation claim that pre orders in a market that is dominated by locally manufactured Samsung devices has seen a fall from 1.02 million to 910,000 as of Friday. Preorders are also down in the USA.

A major carrier in Australia has told ChannelNews that preorders for the new devices “Is slower” than expected with inflation issues blamed on the lack of preorder demand.

Ahead of the official release of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 on July 24, Samsung accepted preorders for the new phones for a week following an extensive global tease campaign.

On the bright side younger consumers in the 20-30 age category made up for 43% of preorders, this was up on the previous Flip and Fold 5.

“This year’s lighter and slimmer phones having enhanced portability appears to be a key factor that appeals to young people,” a Samsung official said.

Of the two types of phones, the clamshell-type Z Flip6 made up 60 percent of this year’s preorders,

while the Z Fold6 with a larger screen made up the remaining 40 percent. The share of the Z Fold6 was up from last year’s 30 percent.

The most popular colour according to Samsung is silver shadow across both the Flip and Fold models.