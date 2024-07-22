HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 22 Jul 2024

Preorders for Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold & Flip 6 are not rolling in as expected, after the South Korean business tipped 10% growth from the new models with the cheaper Flip 6 grabbing 60% of preorder sales.

Samsung Australia has not commented on their sales numbers; however, their South Korean operation claim that pre orders in a market that is dominated by locally manufactured Samsung devices has seen a fall from 1.02 million to 910,000 as of Friday. Preorders are also down in the USA.

A major carrier in Australia has told ChannelNews that preorders for the new devices “Is slower” than expected with inflation issues blamed on the lack of preorder demand.Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)

Ahead of the official release of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 on July 24, Samsung accepted preorders for the new phones for a week following an extensive global tease campaign.

On the bright side younger consumers in the 20-30 age category made up for 43% of preorders, this was up on the previous Flip and Fold 5.

“This year’s lighter and slimmer phones having enhanced portability appears to be a key factor that appeals to young people,” a Samsung official said.

Of the two types of phones, the clamshell-type Z Flip6 made up 60 percent of this year’s preorders,

while the Z Fold6 with a larger screen made up the remaining 40 percent. The share of the Z Fold6 was up from last year’s 30 percent.

The most popular colour according to Samsung is silver shadow across both the Flip and Fold models.



