Samsung Flirts With Consumers, Teases At What’s To Come

In the height of speculation, leaks and consumer anticipation, Samsung is set to unveil its latest tech devices at Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

Amidst the excitement, the Korean-based tech titan has released a teaser film that hints at what’s to come at the launch.

Continuing the theme, Samsung has continued to flirt with the consumers of the world with unveiling an event billboard for Samsung around Place de la Concorde in Paris as well.

The film proclaims the company will ‘change the shape of the future,’ while providing a glimpse of Samsung’s long-term vision for mobile technology advancement.

On the day the teaser film was released, Samsung continued its flirtation and unveiled additional iconic billboards to major landmarks around the world, including Callao Square in Madrid, Duomo di Milano in Milan, Hydroproject Building in Moscow, Times Square in New York, and Central Railway Station and Marriot Hotel in Warsaw.

From January 30 onwards, Galaxy fans in London and Seoul – Samsung’s birthplace – will also have the opportunity to see the ‘stunning’ displays in person at Piccadilly Circus and COEX respectively.

But just how will Samsung change the shape of mobile technology’s future? We’ll have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 to find out.