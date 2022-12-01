HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Planning Fast-Charging Power Bank

Samsung Planning Fast-Charging Power Bank

By | 1 Dec 2022

Samsung registered a trademark for Samsung Superfast Portable Power.

The trademark is for “Battery chargers for mobile devices; battery packs for mobile devices,” according to the categorisation.

The paperwork was submitted to the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) last week.

In order to retain a variety of options for product fit, trademarks are requested to cover a wide range of potential use cases. The trademark hints that new portable charging gadgets for smartphones and other devices are expected to be released soon.

Samsung may use the term “superfast” for power banks or chargers, indicating that it will might adopt faster-charging rates soon.

The trademark is described as a “computer application software for mobile phones for self-installation and self-maintenance of smartwatches, tablets, mobile phones, and earphones.”

A self-repair service is already available from Samsung for a select few models such as the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 lineup, and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. But there are indications that the brand might eventually extend its self-repair services to smartwatches and earbuds too.

Samsung has not come up with an official release yet which means we might have to wait a little longer for further details.


