The engineers at Samsung have taken to beating up their latest Galaxy Flip and Fold creations in an effort to test the durability and longevity of the folding devices.

To prove it the Korean tech giant has released a video showing its behind the scenes footage for its latest handsets — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 — which sees both devices being put through some arduous tests within their labs.

The phone is seen being locked in an ice-box, dunked in water, and folded a thousand times.

Both phones also go through a waterproof test as it sees the handsets being drowned in water as well.

When it comes to the folding test, the handset are put through a rigorous processes which sees handsets being repeatedly folded of at least 200,000 times, or around five years of a hundred folds and unfolds per day.

To see it for yourself, check out the video below: