HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Flip & Fold Torture Test Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Flip & Fold Torture Test Revealed

By | 13 Oct 2021

The engineers at Samsung have taken to beating up their latest Galaxy Flip and Fold creations in an effort to test the durability and longevity of the folding devices. 

To prove it the Korean tech giant has released a video showing its behind the scenes footage for its latest handsets — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 — which sees both devices being put through some arduous tests within their labs. 

The phone is seen being locked in an ice-box, dunked in water, and folded a thousand times. 

Both phones also go through a waterproof test as it sees the handsets being drowned in water as well.

When it comes to the folding test, the handset are put through a rigorous processes which sees handsets being repeatedly folded of at least 200,000 times, or around five years of a hundred folds and unfolds per day. 

To see it for yourself, check out the video below:

 

 

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
A Galaxy Z Fold 3 Has Exploded: WATCH
Samsung Reveal First S Pen Designed For Foldable Phones
Nokia To Resurrect Two Iconic Phones This Year
Motorola Release Limited Edition Razr In Blush Gold
Android 10 Now Available On Motorola Razr
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Foxtel’s News Streaming Service Flash Launches Today
Latest News
/
October 14, 2021
/
As Tipped New B&W Zeppelin Released, Network Version Next Year
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/
Cellnet: Sales Down, E-Commerce Rises In Difficult Quarter
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Hisense Racked By $3.37M Fraud Scandal
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/
Google Countersues Epic Games
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Foxtel’s News Streaming Service Flash Launches Today
Latest News
/
October 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
From today, Australians will have on-demand access to over twenty leading television news station through Foxtel’s Flash, the company’s third...
Read More