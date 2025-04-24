Home > Latest News > Samsung OLEDs Set New Standard for Brightness with UL Certification

Samsung OLEDs Set New Standard for Brightness with UL Certification

By | 24 Apr 2025

Samsung Display has become the first company in the display industry to receive perceptual brightness validation from UL Solutions, a leading global safety science organisation.

The newly introduced True Bright certification evaluates both black luminance and perceptual contrast using a standard measurement method established by Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International.

This standard allows for a more accurate assessment of how bright a display appears to the human eye.

UL Solutions tested 15 Samsung OLED products, including displays for laptops, tablets, and automotive applications, as well as seven QD-OLED models for monitors and TVs.

The results showed that Samsung’s OLED and QD-OLED panels appear, on average, 1.5 times brighter than LCDs, even when the physical luminance levels are the same.

For example, a 300-nit Samsung OLED display matched the perceived brightness of a 510-nit LCD, while a 500-nit QD-OLED was equivalent in perceived luminance to a 767-nit LCD.

This is largely due to the OLED’s exceptional contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, which enhances perceived luminance dramatically.

“With the growing demand for high-performance IT and automotive displays, achieving high brightness with low power consumption is critical,” a Samsung Display official stated.

“Samsung OLED displays deliver superior visual performance and efficiency compared to LCDs.”

The certification highlights Samsung’s leadership in display innovation, particularly in enhancing outdoor visibility and energy efficiency.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Forks Out ‘Enormous’ Sums to Samsung to Preload Gemini AI App
Samsung Launches AI Service to Prevent Appliance Breakdowns
LG and Samsung Sue Indian Government Over E-Waste Recycling Mandates
Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug
Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
Apple Takes Global Lead with 10% iPhone Shipment Boost Amid Tariff Strategy
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

EU Slaps Apple and Meta with Major Fines Under New Digital Markets Rules
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Google to Launch Gemini AI for Android Auto at I/O 2025
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Lenovo’s New Legion Gaming Tablet Promises Better Battery and Performance
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Fujifilm Teases Retro-Inspired Half-Frame Camera With Mysterious Display
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Lenovo Launches AI-Ready ThinkPad Lineup
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EU Slaps Apple and Meta with Major Fines Under New Digital Markets Rules
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
The European Union has fined Apple and Meta a combined €700 million (A$1.15 billion) for violating the bloc’s landmark Digital...
Read More