By | 18 Jan 2024

It’s a win for smartphone consumers everywhere that multiple big brands are offering several years of operating system updates with the latest being Samsung who is joining Google and Apple. The company has guaranteed at least seven generations of Android updates and seven years of security patches for the Galaxy S24.

This is a big leap for the Southern Korea phone maker as it presently only gives users four years of OS updates for the Galaxy S23 and other select Samsung handsets.

Google led the charge initially of other brands of a seven-year promise of parts, security patches and OS updates, which now Samsung has matched to remain competitive.

The phone maker has not yet announced on if it will support the Galaxy S24 with seven years of spare parts, which would align with what Google is doing for the Pixel 8.

If Samsung would take this route, it would be a way to beat the iPhone 15, but for now, nothing has been confirmed on the Galaxy S24 and if the new policy will also land for this smartphone.



