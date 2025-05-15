Home > Latest News > Samsung Mocks Apple’s Lack of Foldable iPhone in New Ad Campaign

Samsung Mocks Apple’s Lack of Foldable iPhone in New Ad Campaign

By | 15 May 2025

Samsung has taken another jab at Apple in its latest advertisement, poking fun at the iPhone maker for not having a foldable phone on the market.

The new commercial, titled “On the Fence,” features a man perched on a fence outside what appears to be an Apple Store, contemplating whether to switch sides.

In the ad, a store employee tells the man, “You can’t sit on the fence,” prompting him to reply, “But on the Samsung side, they have folding phones and epic cameras.”

The dialogue continues with the Apple employee admitting, “We’re waiting for all that to come over here,” to which another intrigued customer responds, “Why? It’s already over there.”

The employee concludes with, “Because that’s what we do. We wait.”

This isn’t the first time Samsung has mocked Apple over innovation delays.

In 2022, the South Korean company launched a campaign titled “First to Foldables” to promote its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 devices while criticising Apple’s traditional iPhone lineup.

While Apple has yet to release a foldable iPhone, rumours and patent filings suggest the company is exploring the technology.

However, no official announcement has been made regarding a release timeline.



