Apple is tipped to be turning to Samsung to deliver more OLED panels for its iPhones since it is concerned over the quality of the displays being provided by some of its other suppliers.

Samsung Display was the first to make OLED panels for iPhones. Gradually, Apple began to divert some of those orders to LG Display and then to China’s BOE. BOE began manufacturing iPhone displays for Apple starting with the iPhone 12 in 2020.

However, according to OLED-info, BOE is reportedly facing quality issues, forcing Apple to give those orders to Samsung.

BOE supplies LTPS AMOLED displays for the iPhone 14, 15, and 16, and has had many displays rejected by Apple.

From the start of 2024, BOE shipped only around 7-8 million panels to Apple, whereas it had initially expected to ship around 40 million units over the same period, reported Digital Trends.

Now, Samsung Display is reportedly being asked step in and supply more panels to Apple. LG Display which typically provides the display for the Pro series, may also be roped in to fill in some of the supply gaps.

The iPhone SE 4 has been tipped to release in April, and is expected to have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. BOE and LG Display are believed to be the the OLED suppliers for the iPhone SE 4.

This isn’t the first instance that BOE has run into problems with its supply to Apple. In 2023, BOE faced light leakage issues around the Dynamic Island display cutout for the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus.