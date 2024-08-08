While previous media reports pointed to a July 29 release for Samsung’s Android 15 beta with One UI 7 software, now analysts expect there to be an “indefinite” delay in the rollout of that update.

Sources including Ice Universe and Chun Bhai say that Samsung has delayed the launch of One UI 7 and in turn, the company’s Android 15 update more than was previously anticipated.

Ice says Samsung has no plans to launch the beta “in the near future,” while Chun Bhai notes that it was “delayed indefinitely” by Samsung, adding that there is “low confidence” it could even launch in August.

Various explanations are being floated as to why the rollout has been delayed. One of them is that there were bugs detected in it, but a more plausible explanation is that Samsung was holding back One UI 7 because of the delayed full rollout of its One UI 6.1.1.

The upcoming One UI 7 is expected to be a significant update once released to beta testers and the public.

One of the big potential changes is a notable redesign of the camera user interface (UI). It could involve moving all the main controls, such as camera modes, quick controls, and zoom shortcuts, to the bottom of the screen for easier access. Other shooting modes might be placed in a horizontal bar or a new pop-up menu, according to Digital Trends.

In One UI 7, users can also potentially expect more rounded design elements, smoother animations, and a two-page notification panel.

Apart from Samsung, Google too is facing delays in the introduction of Android 15. Google is expected to debut its new Pixel 9 line with Android 14 software.