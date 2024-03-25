Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are seen to be renewing their rivalry in the home appliance market with their first all-in-one washer-dryer machines, The Korean Herald reports.

Both Samsung and LG first unveiled their new single-drum laundry machines at IFA in Germany in August last year, with Samsung initially presenting the Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer Combo at the time without detailed specifications, while LG showcased its Signature Combo, priced at A$7,866.

Samsung then released the Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer Combo at A$4,446.

Just recently LG has released the Tromm Objet Collection Wash Combo for A$5,143 to match the price and laundry volume of Samsung’s unit.

This week Samsung announced that all of its production lines in Korea for its Bespoke AI Combo model are operating at full capacity because there is such a strong demand for the product.

The company says it achieved sales of 1,000 units within three days of its launch, and sales of over 3,000 units after 12 days, and that it plans to release its Bespoke AI Combo model overseas throughout the year.

According to LG, which had started sales of its Washer Dryer Combos model in the US market in January, it had recorded sales 70 percent higher than other premium-segment washing machines in the first week of its launch.

LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics have recently introduced their individual washer-dryer combos and are promoting them in different ways.

LG Electronics highlights the fact that its washer-dryer achieves optimal dryer performance while consuming less power, while Samsung Electronics emphasises its affordable price and artificial intelligence (AI) features.

The products share a few similarities:

Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer Combo and LG’s Tromm Objet Collection Wash Combo have the same washing capacities of 25 kilograms and 15 kg heat pump drying capabilities.

Both machines claim they complete the entire washing and drying process in 99 minutes.

Since only unit needs to be installed instead of two, both machines save space.

The LG Tromm Objet Collection Wash Combo boasts low energy consumption for its dryer function at 570 watts. Samsung’s product records 1,700 watts, the figure of which, according to a Samsung official marks the highest number in the operation and not the average.

The official also pointed out that extra heater function is used for a short time on Samsung’s product, and the average energy consumption is lower.

Samsung says its Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer Combo artificial intelligence feature detects the weight and softness of the fabric in each load to allow the optimal amount of water and detergent to be set and can adjusts the soaking, rinsing and spinning time to achieve the best results quickly and efficiently.

LG’s Tromm model is smaller than Samsung’s – it weighs 95 kilograms, as apposed to Samsung’s model which weighs 144 kilograms.

Samsung’s Bespoke model boasts a 7-inch LCD screen, which is the largest used on a laundry machine.