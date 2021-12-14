HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Leads Global Smartphone Market

By | 14 Dec 2021

The global smartphone market slowed during the third quarter of the year, down 6 per cent year-on-year, due to the usual culprits: components shortages and shipping woes.

Despite this, 342 million units were shipped during the quarter, with Samsung managing an increase of 20 per cent from the June quarter, driven by its new range of foldables, to claim top spot again.

Apple sits in second place, with a 15 per cent increase year-on-year, a result of continued demand for the iPhone 12 series, coupled with the launch of the iPhone 13.

Xiaomi shipped 44.4 million units in the September quarter, down 5 per cent year on year, and down 15 per cent since the June quarter. They managed to score third place.

RealMe, in sixth place overall, scored its highest ever shipments for a three-month period, with 16.2 smartphones in quarter three.

 

