Samsung has officially launched the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first OLED monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate, beginning with select Southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Unveiled at CES 2025, the 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) features a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and QD-OLED panel technology, boasting a rapid 0.03ms response time.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC, and meets the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 standard for improved contrast and colour depth.

The display includes Samsung’s OLED Safeguard+ technology and automatic brightness control to mitigate burn-in, along with a Glare Free coating to reduce reflections.

It is Pantone Validated for colour accuracy, offering over 2,100 certified colours and more than 110 skin tones.

To manage heat, the monitor employs a dynamic cooling system using pulsating heat pipes that dissipate heat up to five times faster than traditional graphite sheets.

Priced at SGD $1,488 (approximately USD $1,147), the Odyssey OLED G6 is currently available for pre-order in Southeast Asia, with a wider global rollout expected in the coming months.