Home > Latest News > Samsung Bets on ‘Thinovation’ with Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Bets on ‘Thinovation’ with Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Edge

By | 13 May 2025

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, a new addition to its flagship Galaxy S series, offering a thinner and lighter design while maintaining many of the premium features found in the wider S25 lineup.

ChannelNews had early access to the device yesterday ahead of today’s announcement.

At just 5.8mm thick and weighing 163 grams, the S25 Edge is Samsung’s slimmest flagship to date, incorporating a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

Nathan Rigger, Samsung Australia’s Head of Product for Smartphones, said the company had deliberately “prioritised form over function” for the S25 Edge, which he called “lighter than a bag of chips” and a “balance of premium perfection in ultra-thin form.”

He described the design approach as “thinovation”, noting that the popularity of compact devices like the Flip series played a key role in shaping the Edge.

Despite its streamlined frame, the device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and reconfigured cooling tech.

AI is heavily integrated throughout the device, from image processing to productivity tools. According to Rigger, 75% of Samsung users are already using AI features, making this functionality a major focus in the Edge’s development.

The camera system features a 200MP wide lens supported by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, which enhances detail, skin tones and low-light photography. Instead of a traditional telephoto lens, Samsung opted for a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with autofocus, expanding macro capabilities and offering more creative flexibility in a compact format.

Other AI features include on-device editing tools like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist, as well as deeper contextual support via Now Brief and Now Bar. The device also integrates with Google’s Gemini platform, including camera and screen-sharing features via Gemini Live.



About Post Author
You may also like
Samsung Launches World’s First 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch May 13 with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and 200MP Camera
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch Next Week with 200MP Camera and Ultra-Thin Design
BREAKING NEWS:Samsung Owned Harman Aquires Masimo Consumer In $538M deal
Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Warner Bros Games Revenue Plummets 48% Amid Lack of Releases
Latest News
/
May 13, 2025
/
Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer-Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish
Latest News
/
May 13, 2025
/
Amazon Signs FedEx for Residential Deliveries Amid UPS Cutbacks
Latest News
/
May 13, 2025
/
Nine Secures Rugby World Cup Rights in Landmark Deal to Cement Sport Dominance
Latest News
/
May 13, 2025
/
Telstra Snaps Up Microsoft A/NZ Boss to Lead $15B InfraCo AI Drive
Latest News
/
May 13, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Warner Bros Games Revenue Plummets 48% Amid Lack of Releases
Latest News
/
May 13, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Warner Bros. Discovery has reported a staggering 48% drop in games revenue for Q1 2025, with the company confirming no...
Read More