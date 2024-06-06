Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its 2024 Odyssey OLED gaming monitor, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity monitor lineups for Australia.

The Odyssey range brings OLED displays and new AI capabilities with it to the Odyssey OLED G8 monitor. The refreshed Smart Monitor lineup which includes the Smart Monitor M8 is also powered by AI. Samsung’s third lineup of newly revealed monitors belongs to its new ViewFinity range which is positioned as being designed specifically for workplaces.

The 2024 Odyssey OLED models include the Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model) and Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model).

The Odyssey OLED G8 is the first flat 32” Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time.

The G8 is also Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor powered by AI. The NQ8 AI Gen3 processor is the same processor Samsung uses in its 2024 8K TV, and reportedly upscales content to nearly 4K when using Samsung Gaming Hub and the monitor’s native Smart TV apps.

The Odyssey OLED G6 meanwhile is a smaller 27” QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution monitor, supporting a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time too.

Both new OLED models have a brightness of 250 nits, and feature Samsung OLED Safeguard+, a new Samsung proprietary burn-in protection technology that prevents burn-in by applying a pulsating heat pipe to the monitor.

Samsung claims that the Dynamic Cooling System evaporates and condenses a coolant to diffuse heat four times more than the older graphite sheet method, which helps prevent burn-in by reducing the temperature at the core.

Next, Samsung’s new Smart Monitor lineup has upgraded 2024 models and includes the M8 (M80D model), M7 (M70D model), and the M5 (M50D model).

The upgraded 32” 4K UHD Smart Monitor M8 has a built-in SlimFit camera and brings with it new features powered by AI with the NQM AI processor. Samsung says that the AI upscaling brings lower resolution content up to nearly 4K, and Active Voice Amplifier Pro uses AI to analyse background noise in the user’s environment to optimise dialogue in the user’s content.

New to the entire line of Smart Monitors is a Workout Tracker which pairs with a compatible Galaxy Watch to enable real-time health data on the screen, even while streaming content.

The M7 is available in 32” and 43” with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, a brightness of 300 nits and a GtG response time of 4ms. The M5 is available in 27” and 32” options, with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080), a brightness of 250 nits and a response time of 4ms (GtG).

Also announced today is Samsung’s latest ViewFinity lineup which includes the ViewFinity S8 (S80UD), ViewFinity S7 (S70D model) and the ViewFinity S6 (S60UD). As a lineup designed for workspaces, the S60UD now comes ready with a Daisy Chaining feature, enabling multiple monitors to be connected with a single connection – with as many as four screens at a single workstation.

Every 2024 ViewFinity monitor supports HDR10 and the display of 1 billion colours.

The ViewFinity S8 has 27” and 32” screen options, each with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness of 350 nits. The ViewFinity S7 is available in 27” and 32” options, both with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and a brightness of 350 nits along with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The ViewFinity S6 is available in 24”, 27” and 32” options, each with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a refresh rate of 100Hz and a brightness of 350 nits, and also has a USB-C port (with up to 90W charging).

In Australia, preorders have begun for the 32″ Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model) which is priced at A$1,999. The 27″ Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model) meanwhile is available now and costs A$1,499.

As for its 2024 Smart Monitor lineup, the 32″ Smart Monitor M8 (M80D model) is also available for A$990, the Smart Monitor M7 (M70D model) is available in options of 32″ (A$ 699) and 43″ (A$849) while the 27″ and 32″ Smart Monitor M5 (M50D model) are available from A$399.

The 27″ and 32″ ViewFinity S8 (S80UD model) are available immediately from A$699, while the

27″ and 32″ versions of ViewFinity S7 (S70D model) start at A$439 and the 24″, 27″ and 32″ options of the ViewFinity S6 (S60UD model) begin from A$429.

“From the groundbreaking AI-powered Odyssey OLED range to multi-device experiences in the Smart Monitor and ViewFinity models, Samsung remains committed to redefining the market and delivering cutting-edge technologies to Australian consumers,” noted Phil Gaut, senior director – Display, Brand and Memory at Samsung Electronic Australia.