Samsung has released its new Galaxy XCover7 and Tab Active5 devices, designed for workers who want tough protection.

Both of these devices come with 5G connectivity, upgraded mobile processor performance, and increased memory.

The XCover7 is equipped with a powerful rear camera, and expanded display size and resolution.

The Tab Active5 has a replaceable battery and No Battery Mode, which gives users the flexibility to work in a variety of settings.

Both devices, as well as the Tab Active5’s S Pen, are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

They’ve been tested against the MIL-STD-810 military standard, and the XCover7 can withstand accidental drops and bumps of up to 1.5m on a steel surface.

The Tab Active5 can withstand a 1.8m accidental drop and bump on a plywood surface, while using the protective case.

Each device features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Corning Gorilla Glass. They allow adjustments to touch sensitivity and can withstand outdoor conditions.

The XCover7 has been upgraded to 5G, along with Wi-Fi 5, while the Tab Active5 offers 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

The XCover7 has a 6.6-inch display, along with increased resolution. The Tab Active5 has an 8-inch display, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Both the XCover7 and Tab Active5 can leverage fast-charging, and come equipped with replaceable batteries.

The Tab Active5 can run without a battery in No Battery Mode, and both have POGO charging interfaces, which allow the use of POGO docks to charge multiple devices at once.

Both come with increased speaker volume, programmable keys, and quick barcode scanning via Knox Capture. There’s also enhanced PC connectivity, meaning they can handle quick content sharing, simultaneous displays and overall continuity of work between mobile and PC through Link to Windows.

Each of these devices is compatible with a range of third-party accessories and come with support for Samsung Knox Vault, which helps protect data, including lock screen information, passwords, and patterns.

It constructs a secure execution environment, physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory. This is effective from the moment a user registers their lock screen.

The Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5 are currently available from Samsung. Retail for the Galaxy XCover7 starts at A$599.00, and A$849.00 for the Galaxy Tab Active5 (Wi-Fi only), or A$1,049 (LTE).