Samsung has announced its new robot vacuum cleaner, the Bespoke Jet Bot AI+, is now available in Australia.

The Jet Bot has been a long time coming to our shores, first being unveiled at CES 2021.

It uses an active stereo-type 3D depth camera, the equivalent of 256,000 distance sensors, to accurately scans a wide area and detect obstacles to avoid as small as 1cm.

The Jet AI Object Recognition technology is powered by Intel, and navigates by recognising not only the objects on the floor, but also appliances and furniture. It can even detect, and avoid, pet messes, power cables, and other items to be avoided.

Jet Bot AI+’s Digital Inverter Motor maximises the suction power, with the Intelligent Power Control function automatically adjusting its suction power depending on what types of grime and dust it needs to bust.

The Advanced Layered Filtration system traps up to 99.99 per cent of micro dust, including 0.5~4.2µm sized particles that can easily escape, while the Integrated Clean Station collects dirt and hair in a 2.5L dust bag that only needs to be replaced approximately once in every one to three months.

Best of all, after cleaning, the robot vacuum automatically returns to the Clean Station and empties itself.

“BESPOKE Jet Bot AI+ reflects Samsung’s ongoing dedication to creating connected appliances that deliver dynamic performance and can adapt to the varying needs of our consumers,” said Jeremy Senior, Vice President – Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia.

“Australians can now clean their homes intelligently and efficiently using the AI-powered Jet Bot, while being an aesthetically well-designed appliance that Australians can be proud to have in their homes.”

The Jet Bot is available in white via Samsung’s online store for RRP $1,899.