Samsung Australia has introduced the new Galaxy A42 5G smartphone, the company’s cheapest 5G supported device at just $599, which is available now in Australia.

The Galaxy A42 5G is the latest handset in Samsung’s A series line-up and despite its low price, the device still boasts the iconic features from the previous A-series generations, including a Quad Camera, Infinity-U Display and a Long Lasting Battery.

Samsung says the A42 delivers fast streaming and downloading powered by 5G and its cameras include a 48MP main camera and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera for clarity, while the 5MP Macro Camera and 5MP Depth Camera captures intricate detail.

It also has a 20MP Selfie Camera on the front for next-level selfie shots and crystal clear video calls.

The A42’s immersive 6.6 inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display brings your favourite movies to life in cinematic clarity and the Fast Charging 5,000mAh (typical)[1] battery means you can keep watching, playing and scrolling for longer.

It also combines 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, along with MicroSD support up to 1TB3.

On the rear is a layered pattern that creates a modern, high quality finish. The sleek design and rounded edges makes it comfortable to hold and easy to operate one-handed.

The model is available in three eye-catching colours; Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White and Prism Dot Grey.

“We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone in the A Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium Samsung features and innovation, is powered for the latest super-fast 5G networks, and is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more Australians.” Said Garry McGregor, Vice President – IT & Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia.

The Galaxy A42 5G is available now in Australia and is priced at $599 RRP.