Samsung has announced the Australian pre-order availability of its latest Odyssey gaming monitors, including the Odyssey 3D and the Odyssey OLED G8.

The company claims the new displays deliver a significant leap forward in immersive gaming experiences due to features like glasses-free 3D and ultra-smooth OLED visuals at 4K 240Hz.

The standout is the new Odyssey 3D (G90XF), a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that brings a full 3D experience with no glasses required.

Using Samsung’s eye-tracking technology and a lenticular lens system, the display creates natural-looking 3D visuals powered by the Reality Hub app.

Samsung is also partnering with major game studios to optimise titles for the 3D format, including The First Berserker: Khazan from Nexon and Lies of P by Neowiz, with DLC content planned for later this year.

Samsung has also built in AI video conversion to turn regular 2D content into immersive 3D. Performance-wise, the monitor delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, promising smooth gameplay even in the most intense scenes.

A built-in Edge Lighting system also enhances the 3D effect, projecting ambient colours that sync with on-screen action to expand immersion beyond the monitor’s borders.

The Odyssey 3D is priced at A$2,999 and is now available for pre-order in Australia via Samsung’s official site.

For those seeking razor-sharp OLED visuals, Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) is available in 27” and 32” sizes and boasts the highest pixel density for a 27-inch screen at 166ppi, paired with a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate.

The QD-OLED panel delivers rich colours and deep blacks, backed by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. Anti-glare tech, certified by Underwriters Laboratories, ensures reflections do not interfere with gaming.

Samsung’s OLED Safeguard+ technology, featuring a Dynamic Cooling System with Pulsating Heat Pipe, aims to prevent burn-in – an ongoing concern for OLED users – without dimming brightness levels.

Gamers will also appreciate its 0.03ms GtG response time and wide compatibility with variable refresh rate technologies, ensuring a tear-free experience across a wide range of hardware.

The sleek metal design and Core Lighting+ system wrap it all up in a stylish, customisable package. The 27-inch model is priced at A$1,799, while the 32-inch version retails for A$1,999.

Both monitors are available for pre-order now through Samsung’s Australian website.

Samsung’s Hoon Chung, EVP of Visual Display Business, said: “The new Odyssey monitors represent a significant leap forward in innovation, visual quality and performance, empowering gamers to fully immerse themselves and perform at their best.”