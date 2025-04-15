Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ tablets, bringing intelligent features, upgraded performance, and a refined design to the company’s popular Fan Edition series.

Available in Australia from April 17, the new tablets are designed to deliver premium experiences at a more accessible price point, starting from $849.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ features a 13.1-inch display, the largest yet in the FE lineup, surrounded by slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

Both models offer smooth 90Hz refresh rates and brightness of up to 800 nits, aided by Vision Booster technology for outdoor use and reduced blue-light emissions to minimise eye strain.

Powered by upgraded hardware, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is optimised for multitasking, gaming, and productivity.

Users can switch between apps with ease, capture clearer images with a 13MP rear camera, and enjoy improved durability thanks to an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

AI tools are a key addition to the series, with both tablets featuring capabilities such as Circle to Search with Google, AI-powered note-taking in Samsung Notes, and enhanced photo editing with features like Object Eraser and Best Face.

A dedicated Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard provides quick access to these tools.

Creative users will benefit from preloaded apps like LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint, and Goodnotes, while the tablets’ seamless integration with other Galaxy devices supports smart home control via SmartThings.

As with all Galaxy devices, security is a priority, with Samsung Knox providing end-to-end protection and real-time threat detection.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ will be available in Grey, Silver, and Light Blue.

Prices range from $849 to $1,449, depending on the model, storage capacity, and connectivity option (Wi-Fi or 5G).