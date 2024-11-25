Samsung Electronics has launched its latest Galaxy A smartphone — the new Galaxy A16 5G — in Australia.

It features a 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display, an upgrade over last year’s 6.5″ screen on the A15 series.

It has a sleeker design compared to the A15, with a thinner body measuring 7.9mm, down from 8.4mm in the A15.

The Galaxy A16 5G has an octa-core processor and a 5000mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging capability.

It is equipped with a triple lens camera, headlined by a 50MP main sensor accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens. At the front of the phone, there’s a 13MP selfie camera.

Samsung says that the phone will receive six generations of One UI and Android OS updates, as well as 6 years of Samsung Security Maintenance Releases (SMR).

To maintain security, Samsung Knox Vault is integrated into the Galaxy A16 5G to protect personal data such as user passwords and secrets from hardware-based attacks including voltage glitches, temperature tampering, and laser interference.

The A16 5G is IP54-rated for dust and water resistance. It is available at select retailers including JB Hi-Fi in the Blue Black variant for A$349.