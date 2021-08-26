HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Launches First 4K Flat-Screen Gaming Monitor

By | 26 Aug 2021
Samsung has added its first 4K flat-screen monitor to its Odyssey gaming range.

The new Samsung Odyssey G7 UHD features a 144Hz IPS panel with HDR400, a 178-degree viewing angle, and a 1ms response time, as well as customisable real-time game lighting with CoreSync to “surround gamers in the scenery on and off screen”.

The monitor is HDMI 2.1 enabled, supporting 4K at 120Hz for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, and comes with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility.

“The G7 UHD produces incredible colours with incredible contrast, deep blacks and bright whites for spectacular depth and life-like detail,” the manufacturer says.

Samsung’s Odyssey lineup also includes the newly announced Neo G9 and G9, G7 Curved, G5,  and G3, which the company bills as offering gamers more options to suit their preferences and gaming requirements.

The Odyssey G7 UHD is available now for a RRP of $1299.

