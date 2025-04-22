Samsung has introduced a new AI-powered feature called AI Pre-Care Notification, designed to predict potential breakdowns in household appliances before they occur.

The feature monitors the condition, usage patterns, and consumable levels of devices through the company’s SmartThings platform, offering early diagnoses and recommending solutions to prevent more serious malfunctions.

For example, if an air conditioner is running low on refrigerant or a refrigerator’s internal temperature dips unexpectedly, the AI system will notify the user and suggest possible causes.

A customer service representative may follow up with a call, and if necessary, arrange an on-site repair to address the issue promptly.

The service currently supports a wide range of appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, washing machines, and robot vacuum cleaners.

Samsung emphasises the value of early intervention, particularly during peak seasons such as summer, when demand for appliance repairs can surge.

However, access to this predictive maintenance feature comes with a limitation, it is only available to members of Samsung’s AI Subscription Club, a rental and maintenance program launched in South Korea in 2024.

This exclusive club also allows users to lease Samsung’s AI-powered appliances, including the upcoming Ballie home robot.

While the AI Pre-Care Notification service is currently limited to Korea, Samsung’s growing focus on smart maintenance hints at a broader international rollout in the future.