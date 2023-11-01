Samsung Electronics announced its AI-powered built-in cooking range connected to SmartThings and designed to make the cooking process more intelligent, by potentially stopping users from burning their meals with their new line of ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, and range hoods.

The new range is being launched to boost sales as their appliance divisions are struggling.

Samsung is betting that features, such as a new integrated AI camera that alerts home cooks if a dish is on fire, will impress consumers. The camera is used in conjunction with SmartThings and will notify a user on their smartphone.

The new line was launched as part of Samsung’s BESPOKE portfolio and features a remote control, the oven, and Dual Cook Flex, which allows for users to split zones within the oven to cook dishes on different settings.

With the new AI-powered line, Samsung says that users can remotely monitor and control all their appliances from their smartphone at the touch of a button, to guarantee each meal is well made.

Samsung said new research uncovered that Australians spend roughly 260 hours per year cooking, and with new line, the appliance retailer lets users simplify their meal-making by offering guided cooking experiences with recipes on the Samsung Food app.

With SmartThings and the new oven’s integrated AI camera, users will be alerted if they are burning food with a notification to the user’s phone, which suggests turning the stove off or turning down the temperature. With 4 in 5 Australians saying they frequently overcook (43%) or burn food (32%), users may find this feature useful.

“Australians are spending more time at home than ever, yet our research shows that many don’t have the time to spend honing their cooking skills. We’re thrilled to launch Built-In Cooking that uses AI innovation to simplify the cooking experience and ultimately bring meaningful innovation to Australian homes,” said Sasha Botha, Head of Home Appliance, Samsung Electronics Australia.

Samsung’s state-of-the-art built-in cooking range is available now from Samsung.com/au and select Harvey Norman and The Good Guys stores.

See below for pricing: