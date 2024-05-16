HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Launches AI Fridge With 21.5″ Display

Samsung Launches AI Fridge With 21.5″ Display

By | 16 May 2024
Samsung AI

AI has finally found its way into refrigerators, with Samsung announcing a new AI enabled Family Hub French Door model complete with a massive 21.5″ display.

So, what are the benefits of AI in a fridge? According to Samsung, you also get the added benefit of AI Vision that intelligently simplifies daily food management, allowing users to better manage their daily food needs. With their latest model owners have an internal camera that can actually identify certain fresh food items when they are put into or taken out of the refrigerator.

This recognition makes it easier to manage a food list with owners able to view images of items actually stored in the fridge, it will even alert you to use by dates with food management becoming a big issue for families as costs rise.

The AI Vision Inside also suggest relevant recipes and allows users to manually set use-by dates.

Samsung claims that the arrival marks demonstrate their commitment to delivering the latest in technology for the kitchen with their Bespoke AI models, capable of delivering a better kitchen experience when it comes to performing usual tasks,

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics said “Since the first introduction of Bespoke in 2019, Samsung Electronics has presented to the market on how appliances can be customised to best fit each user’s home and lifestyle.

“Five years later, we now share our vision for AI in appliances with the products that expand the Bespoke legacy through enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities that will take the consumer experience to the next level.”

The new models include the 636L and 809L AI Family Hub French Door Refrigerator that come with an Internal Beverage Centre.

The AI Family Hub is described as the primary control centre for all things food, connecting the refrigerator to other appliances in the home in addition to other devices. With the AI Family Hub, users can experience a whole new way of living conveniently.

Key technology included in the AI Family Hub™ range includes:
• AI Family Hub™: AI Family Hub™ provides an enhanced and richer user experience. It comes in the form of a 21.5” screen, making it easy to control the refrigerator while giving users a fun way to share photos and messages, watch YouTube videos through the Family Hub app, listen to music, and access information through the Internet app.

• SmartThings Energy: SmartThings Energy can help monitor your energy consumption in real time, compares it to the previous month and alerts you if the estimated energy usage exceeds your preset target.

• It’s more than a fridge: Make the AI Family Hub™ the heart of your home and organise like a pro with enhanced communication, entertainment and food management. You can share photos and messages through compatible devices, enjoy non-stop entertainment, create personalised recipe ideas, and seamlessly control your compatible smart devices. And AI Vision Inside can help you manage food easily by an automatically updated food list.

• Triple Cooling + Metal Cooling: Triple Cooling technology supplies cool air independently to the 3 compartments in the fridge and freezer. It helps maintain the optimal temperature and humidity in each compartment and can help ensure that your food is not tainted by other strong smells. Additionally, the Metal Cooling duct can help maintain a consistent internal temperature.

• Internal Beverage Centre™: We’ve hidden the water dispenser inside the door to keep a seamless, flat door design outside for a clean, premium finish. The clever door in door design allows quick access to a handy and hygienic Beverage Centre™ inside including the 1.4L autofill water jug, water dispenser and drinks storage so you get function without the mess.

• Dual Auto Ice Maker: Be prepared for any occasion. The Dual Auto Ice Maker has separate ice makers that serve regular Cubed Ice and Ice Bites™. The Ice Bites™ are smaller and chill drinks fast, so are especially good for families with children. Make up to 2.3kg of ice a day and store up to 3.1kg at a time, and because the ice maker is in the freezer instead of the door, it frees up storage space in the fridge.

• 20 Year Compressor Warranty: Enjoy efficiency and incredible performance. The Digital Inverter Compressor adjusts operating speed in response to cooling demand and is backed by a 20-years limited parts warranty to give you some added peace of mind.

• SmartThings Home Care: SmartThings Home Care provides real-time monitoring and alerts. You can check on its status, including the condition of the water filter. It also automatically notifies you if parts need replacing or problems are detected and suggests a solution.

Jeremy Senior, Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia said “Over the past decade, Samsung has invested in AI and product connectivity solidifying our dedication to improving Australians daily lives through innovative, connected home solutions.”

He added “By seamlessly integrating AI, our home appliances continue to bring meaningful innovation, whilst redefining convenience in the home. From streamlining daily tasks to conserving energy, we’re committed to providing consumers with solutions at every touch point, enabling them to focus on what truly matters.”

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
,
You may also like
Apple & Google Combat Unwanted Bluetooth Trackers On iOS & Android
Is ChatGPT About To Become Available On Apple Devices?
New Matter 1.3 Update To Enhance Water and Energy Management
Samsung Galaxy AI Rolls Out To Galaxy S22 & Other Older Phones
Tablets (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
As The Tablet Market Recovers In Q1 2024, Apple And Samsung Battle It Out
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Netflix (Image: Sourced from Netflix Pressroom)
Netflix to Launch In-House Advertising Technology Platform by 2025
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
Aldi Comes Under Pressure From Unions in Australia
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra (Image: Sourced from ASUS Press Room)
Would You Pay A$1,599 For An ASUS Smartphone?
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
LG To Release New Tone Free Buds Despite Past Problems With Music Dropping Out
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
HMD Relaunches Rugged 5G Smartphone Along With New Tablet
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Netflix (Image: Sourced from Netflix Pressroom)
Netflix to Launch In-House Advertising Technology Platform by 2025
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s President of Advertising, has confirmed that Netflix will launch an in-house advertising technology platform by the end...
Read More