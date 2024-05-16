AI has finally found its way into refrigerators, with Samsung announcing a new AI enabled Family Hub French Door model complete with a massive 21.5″ display.

So, what are the benefits of AI in a fridge? According to Samsung, you also get the added benefit of AI Vision that intelligently simplifies daily food management, allowing users to better manage their daily food needs. With their latest model owners have an internal camera that can actually identify certain fresh food items when they are put into or taken out of the refrigerator.

This recognition makes it easier to manage a food list with owners able to view images of items actually stored in the fridge, it will even alert you to use by dates with food management becoming a big issue for families as costs rise.

The AI Vision Inside also suggest relevant recipes and allows users to manually set use-by dates.

Samsung claims that the arrival marks demonstrate their commitment to delivering the latest in technology for the kitchen with their Bespoke AI models, capable of delivering a better kitchen experience when it comes to performing usual tasks,

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics said “Since the first introduction of Bespoke in 2019, Samsung Electronics has presented to the market on how appliances can be customised to best fit each user’s home and lifestyle.

“Five years later, we now share our vision for AI in appliances with the products that expand the Bespoke legacy through enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities that will take the consumer experience to the next level.”

The new models include the 636L and 809L AI Family Hub French Door Refrigerator that come with an Internal Beverage Centre.

The AI Family Hub is described as the primary control centre for all things food, connecting the refrigerator to other appliances in the home in addition to other devices. With the AI Family Hub, users can experience a whole new way of living conveniently.

Key technology included in the AI Family Hub™ range includes:

• AI Family Hub™: AI Family Hub™ provides an enhanced and richer user experience. It comes in the form of a 21.5” screen, making it easy to control the refrigerator while giving users a fun way to share photos and messages, watch YouTube videos through the Family Hub app, listen to music, and access information through the Internet app.

• SmartThings Energy: SmartThings Energy can help monitor your energy consumption in real time, compares it to the previous month and alerts you if the estimated energy usage exceeds your preset target.

• It’s more than a fridge: Make the AI Family Hub™ the heart of your home and organise like a pro with enhanced communication, entertainment and food management. You can share photos and messages through compatible devices, enjoy non-stop entertainment, create personalised recipe ideas, and seamlessly control your compatible smart devices. And AI Vision Inside can help you manage food easily by an automatically updated food list.

• Triple Cooling + Metal Cooling: Triple Cooling technology supplies cool air independently to the 3 compartments in the fridge and freezer. It helps maintain the optimal temperature and humidity in each compartment and can help ensure that your food is not tainted by other strong smells. Additionally, the Metal Cooling duct can help maintain a consistent internal temperature.

• Internal Beverage Centre™: We’ve hidden the water dispenser inside the door to keep a seamless, flat door design outside for a clean, premium finish. The clever door in door design allows quick access to a handy and hygienic Beverage Centre™ inside including the 1.4L autofill water jug, water dispenser and drinks storage so you get function without the mess.

• Dual Auto Ice Maker: Be prepared for any occasion. The Dual Auto Ice Maker has separate ice makers that serve regular Cubed Ice and Ice Bites™. The Ice Bites™ are smaller and chill drinks fast, so are especially good for families with children. Make up to 2.3kg of ice a day and store up to 3.1kg at a time, and because the ice maker is in the freezer instead of the door, it frees up storage space in the fridge.

• 20 Year Compressor Warranty: Enjoy efficiency and incredible performance. The Digital Inverter Compressor adjusts operating speed in response to cooling demand and is backed by a 20-years limited parts warranty to give you some added peace of mind.

• SmartThings Home Care: SmartThings Home Care provides real-time monitoring and alerts. You can check on its status, including the condition of the water filter. It also automatically notifies you if parts need replacing or problems are detected and suggests a solution.

Jeremy Senior, Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia said “Over the past decade, Samsung has invested in AI and product connectivity solidifying our dedication to improving Australians daily lives through innovative, connected home solutions.”

He added “By seamlessly integrating AI, our home appliances continue to bring meaningful innovation, whilst redefining convenience in the home. From streamlining daily tasks to conserving energy, we’re committed to providing consumers with solutions at every touch point, enabling them to focus on what truly matters.”