Samsung has announced the local availability of its new Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved UHD Gaming Monitor, which includes new features its predecessor did not have.

The original Odyssey Ark was launched in 2022, becoming the first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen worldwide. It features an innovative interface, and had upgrades including a new Multi-View which allows users see the input from up to four devices simultaneously.

It combines immense picture quality, with a flexible interface and massive surround sound. It delivers visuals that have been claimed to heighten senses, and creates a personal gaming theatre.

The new 2nd Gen version also includes support for external devices, with a DisplayPort 1.4, which has been added to the three HDMI ports for increased compatibility, and the KVM Switch, becoming a single command station for multitasking across multiple devices.

The Multi-View feature has been upgraded for connectivity and a multi-screen, allowing users to split the screen into up to four windows, (three in Cockpit mode). This means gamers can play multiple games at once, or users can view multiple documents at once.

Flex Move Screen allows users to change the screen size from 55 to 27 inches, which allows the ratio to be adjusted from 16:9 to 21:9 or 32:9. It can be controlled by the Ark Dial, which is an exclusive controller.

Odyssey Ark utilises Samsung’s Matte Display and Sound Dome Technology allows for a cinema quality gaming setup, providing anti-glare protection.

The Sound Dome technology blends an AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos for the enhancement of sound, with four speakers at each corner, and two central woofers, resulting in rich sounds totaling 60W.

The 165Hz refresh rate brings together a 4K resolution with a 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, maximising on-screen accuracy.

Through a Wi-Fi connection, users can enjoy Smart TV functionality, allowing access to popular streaming apps, through Samsung Gaming Hub. It integrates music and streaming services to personalise entertainment during gameplay. No additional hardware or downloads are needed.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is available now from the official Samsung online store for RRP $3,999.00 AUD.

Senior Director of Display and Brand Memory at Samsung, Phil Gaut said “The enhanced 55-inch Odyssey Ark delivers 4K Picture Quality, 1000R Curvature, a Matte Display and Quantum Matrix Technology to increase connectivity and compatibility, so users can spend more time unlocking their best gaming potential.”