Samsung Electronics in South Korea has finally confirmed that they are licencing their popular Tizen operating system with an Australian Company playing a key role in the global expansion of the popular operating system.

In an announcement on the South Korean conglomerate’s web site, Samsung has officially announced what ChannelNews has been telling readers for weeks, that brand brands such as Akai, Loewe and Bauhn all brands that are either owned or licenced to Tempo an Australian based distributor, will be able to be built into TV’s built by Tempo under Samsung supervision.

Samsung has described the relationship as a collaboration that will enable non-Samsung smart TV models to use Tizen OS for the first time.

New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, and Akai available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom this year.

Tempo has the rights to Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Spain, and France.

The deal to manufacture TV’s running the Tizen Smart TV OS were made as part of Samsung’s Tizen TV Platform Licensing program announced at ther the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in 2021.

The licensing program allows other TV brands to take advantage of Tizen OS, which provides industry-leading smart features, content discoverability tools, apps, and modern user interface for the ultimate smart TV experience.

To support the seamless adoption of Tizen OS, Samsung is collaborating with a selection of partners on content licensing and hardware optimizations.

Samsung claim that their partnership with organisations such as Tempo deliver access to a whole world of entertainment that Samsung Smart TVs exclusively provide, while also allowing Tizen to leverage its ever-expanding ecosystem to strengthen its offerings.

Key features that the users of the licensed TV brands will gain access to include a Universal Guide, allowing easy browsing and discovery of all content across different streaming apps, along with personalized recommendations so users can spend more time watching and less time searching.

Bixby, a voice assistant platform will provide users with more convenient way to explore smart TVs.

Users can tell Bixby to search, watch, or perform various features.

Since Samsung teamed up with the Linux Foundation to unveil the first version in 2012, Tizen OS has made an exponential growth over the past decade. To date, around 200 million people from 197 countries are using Samsung Smart TVs powered by Tizen, and the number is expected to expand with the latest addition of Tizen-powered smart TVs.

“2022 has been a memorable year for Tizen OS as we celebrate its 10th anniversary and the very first Tizen-powered smart TVs available from other brands,” said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Starting with these new Tizen-powered smart TVs, we will continue to expand the licensing program and introduce Tizen OS and its ecosystem to more products and brands around the world.”