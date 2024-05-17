HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 17 May 2024

Samsung is jumping back into the world of bright lights and dazzling laser shows, with the South Korean Company stumping up as a major partner again of the now famous Vivid event in Sydney, which kicks off next Friday May 24.

Described as the southern hemisphere’s leading multi-arts festival, Vivid Sydney, uses ground-breaking technology mixed with dazzling art design to deliver a show that gets global attention and visitors flying in to Sydney to witness first hand the spectacle.

After a five year hiatus, Samsung is marking its return to the festival with an interactive installation inspired by Galaxy AI, first unveiled on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series earlier this year.

“This will be the third time that Samsung has activated at Vivid Sydney and we are thrilled to once again partner with an event that so aptly showcases the dynamic relationship between technology and creative expression,” said Eric Chou, Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Australia.

“Our presence at the festival this year isn’t just about showcasing advanced technology like Galaxy AI, which empowers users to unleash their creativity and productivity in new ways and enables barrier-free communication – it’s about creating interactive and memorable experiences that bring people together. We anticipate that our activation will reach hundreds of thousands of visitors, providing them a glimpse into the future of mobile technology and social connection.”

Vivid Sydney Festival Director, Gill Minervini, said the festival is delighted to renew its partnership with Samsung.

“The support from our sponsors is essential to bringing Vivid Sydney to life and creating a truly unforgettable experience for festivalgoers. Thanks to our partners, we have raised the bar on the scale of the festival to showcase the vibrancy and creativity of Sydney. We can’t wait for audiences to experience all that Vivid Sydney has to offer this year.”

Samsung’s previous installations at Vivid Sydney have set a high standard, becoming must-see attractions that have been embraced by festivalgoers. Its first activation – called The Night Reimagined – saw an epic two-story labyrinth set up on the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House, showcasing photography features and allowing users to create an AR emoji that could be projected on Luna Park Sydney’s iconic face.

Its second year at the festival saw two large-scale activations transform over 3,000 square meters of Circular Quay’s First Fleet Park into an “Electric Playground” and “Samsung Galaxy Studio”, offering uniquely sharable experiences.

The experience at this year’s event, which has been created in partnership with global creative agency Amplify, will give attendees an even more enchanting experience, with a fully immersive and thought-provoking light display, inspired by Galaxy AI.

Vivid Sydney will run from Friday 24 May to Saturday 15 June 2024. Plan your Vivid Sydney trip now at vividsydney.com



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
