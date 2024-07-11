During its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung teased a new, highly anticipated XR project, but stopped before the actual headset was revealed.

This event saw the unveiling of multiple products including the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and new foldables.

While the new XR headset remains a mystery, it will likely compete alongside the Apple Vision Pro.

The president of Samsung’s Mobile Division, TM Roh announced the upcoming release of “a brand new XR platform later this year.” Original leaks suggested a launch in the first half of 2025.

Google Senior Vice President, Rick Osterloh repeated this news, speaking about the close collaboration the company has with Samsung and Qualcomm for “the next generation of devices,” revealing there will be an “exciting new era in mobile computing.”

This mixed reality project was first revealed over a year ago, with an emphasis on mobile phones.

Samsung’s Executive Vice President, Patrick Chomet highlighted a focus on user comfort, artificial intelligence, and optical quality.

He believes AI will be a key factor in making these devices user-friendly.

ChannelNews will update when more information becomes available.