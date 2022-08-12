HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Heir Pardoned, May Rejoin Board

Samsung Heir Pardoned, May Rejoin Board

By | 12 Aug 2022

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has received a presidential pardon, giving him a free path to rejoin the company’s board.

Lee was paroled last August, after service 19 months in prison for bribery and embezzlement.

He was accused of paying $USD37.7 million to two non-profits in exchange for political favours. Lee was found by the court to have “actively provided bribes and implicitly asked the former president to use her power to help his smooth succession.”

Lee’s pardon, by President Yoon Suk Yeol, comes ahead of South Korea’s annual Liberation Day celebration next Monday, when such pardons are usually granted.

Samsung shares rose 1.3 per cent on the news.

“In a bid to overcome the economic crisis by vitalising the economy, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, whose suspended prison term was ended recently, will be reinstated,” the Korean government said in a statement.

Samsung has struggled with a leadership void since the 2020 death of Lee’s father, former CEO Lee Kun-hee (pictured below). This lack of clear leadership, coupled with the global semiconductor crunch, inflationary pressures, COVID issues, and the recent push by the US to turn itself into a chip production powerhouse, has been a major concern for Samsung’s shareholders of late.

Despite a five-year ban from working for Samsung, special interest group Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice claimed he has continued to run the company from the sidelines.

South Korean Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, insisted last year that Lee Jae-yong was not technically working at the tech giant.

“It is hard to say Lee is employed at this moment,” Park told reporters at the time of the complaints.

“Lee has not been paid for years, does not have a permanent position and is not a registered executive.

“A corporation that issues shares makes final decisions through its board of directors and shareholders’ meetings. Lee cannot take part in the board’s decision making since he’s not a registered executive.”

Now Lee is able to return to the board, and officially continue the succession plans in place before his bribery sentencing.


377413

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:New Motorola 2022 Razr Confirmed For OZ Along With New Premium Smartphones
Motorola Razr 2022 Revealed First Pictures
30% Of People Buying A Samsung Foldable Are Brand Switching
Samsung Deliver ‘Theatre-Like’ Audio With Galaxy Buds2 Pro
REVIEW: Wave Audio’s Party Speaker is No-Frills Fun
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JBL Launch 30 Day Money Back Guarantee On Select TWS Headphones
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
Google Cops $60 Million Fine From Australian Federal Court
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
NBN Set To Drop Internet Prices
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
LG Unveils Vibrating TV With Speakerless Audio
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
Amazon Launching Disturbing TV Show Using Ring Footage
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JBL Launch 30 Day Money Back Guarantee On Select TWS Headphones
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Audio giant JBL has announced a 30 Day Money Back Guarantee on several of their leading True Wireless (TWS) headphones...
Read More