Samsung’s latest health app update is a major one and has turned it into an integrated platform that allows users to access their health records, manage medications and even track their daily food intake.

To help users access their medical records from clinics, hospitals and major health networks, the company has partnered with b.well Connected Health, which works with major Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems in the US including Cerner Health, Epic Systems, and Veradigm.

Lab results along with vitals are now displayed in the Samsung Health app. The company says that the Health Records feature offers alerts and insights, and it can even recommend medical tests based on your entire health history. This includes vaccinations, prescriptions, past hospital visits and relevant test results.

Another feature Medications tracking, which was earlier available only for the US, is now expanding to other markets including India and South Korea, with Australia expected to receive it too subsequently.

With Medications tracking, a user can add medications to their list just by scanning the pill bottle with their phone camera.

The app will show details on dosage schedules, missed doses and other information on the various medications you take (descriptions, side effects, warnings, drug interactions, etc.).

The company says that in the US, where it has previously rolled out this feature, it is one of the most frequently used on the Samsung Health app with around two-thirds of the app’s users returning to manage their medications at least thrice a week.

Apart from Medication tracking, another new feature for Samsung Health is the addition of barcode scanning to the Food Tracker to speed up the process of logging information regarding your meals.

This will help users to automatically log in details such as the name of the food product they are consuming, calorie intake and nutrition facts.

The company has partnered with fatsecret, one of the largest global providers of verified food and nutrition data, to track calories and obtain nutrition information.

Samsung noted that the feature is launching first in the US and select European countries (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland) and will expand to more markets later on, with Australia tipped to receive it too.

Apart from its Galaxy Watch, the new Galaxy Ring which is now available to purchase in Australia for A$699 are AI-powered health wearables that can be paired to the health app to deliver some powerful metrics. We recently reviewed the new Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. You can read the full review here.