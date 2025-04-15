Home > Latest News > Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug

Samsung Halts One UI 7 Rollout Following Reports of Serious Bug

By | 15 Apr 2025

Samsung has paused the global rollout of its One UI 7 software update just days after its release, following reports of a major bug affecting devices such as the Galaxy S24 series.

According to multiple outlets, including The Verge and Android Authority, users who updated to One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 experienced a critical issue that prevented them from unlocking their phones.

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the bug, the company has removed the firmware from its servers and stopped distribution to all devices as a precaution.

The affected models reportedly include the Galaxy S24 lineup, the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The update was initially made available to S25 users at launch and began rolling out to other devices on April 7, with a U.S. release on April 10.

Samsung has yet to comment on the issue or provide a timeline for a fix.

Users are advised not to download the update if it’s still accessible and to await further updates from the company.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
Apple Takes Global Lead with 10% iPhone Shipment Boost Amid Tariff Strategy
Samsung to Launch 115-inch MicroLED TV in 2025
Samsung Launches Glasses-Free 3D & 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitors
Second Half TV War Looms As Demand For mini LED TVs Soar
Big Jump In Samsung S25 Smartphone Sales Delivers Revenue Boost
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

OpenAI Eyes Screenless Smartphone That Could Disrupt iPhone Market
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
Apple Takes Global Lead with 10% iPhone Shipment Boost Amid Tariff Strategy
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
Amazon Reports Strong Earnings as Pandemic Accelerates Shift to Online Services
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
Appliance Dumping Set To Hit OZ After Trump Tariff Move, Chinese Online Sites & Amazon A Problem
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
Trump Tariff Price Rises Hit Australia As Brands Jack Up Prices 20%
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

OpenAI Eyes Screenless Smartphone That Could Disrupt iPhone Market
Latest News
/
April 15, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
OpenAI is reportedly working on a screenless smartphone that could rival the iPhone in years to come. According to reports...
Read More