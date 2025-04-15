Samsung has paused the global rollout of its One UI 7 software update just days after its release, following reports of a major bug affecting devices such as the Galaxy S24 series.

According to multiple outlets, including The Verge and Android Authority, users who updated to One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 experienced a critical issue that prevented them from unlocking their phones.

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the bug, the company has removed the firmware from its servers and stopped distribution to all devices as a precaution.

The affected models reportedly include the Galaxy S24 lineup, the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The update was initially made available to S25 users at launch and began rolling out to other devices on April 7, with a U.S. release on April 10.

Samsung has yet to comment on the issue or provide a timeline for a fix.

Users are advised not to download the update if it’s still accessible and to await further updates from the company.