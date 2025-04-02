Following the sudden passing of Samsung’s co-CEO Han Jong-hee last week due to a heart attack, Samsung Electronics has announced that TM Roh, Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, will serve as the Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division which oversees the company’s electronics and consumer device businesses.

Roh will additionally continue to serve as Head of Mobile eXperience Business and will also assume the position of chairman of the Quality Innovation Committee, a role previously held by Jong-hee.

“By assigning the acting head role to the MX division leader, we aim to stabilise the organisation as quickly as possible,” said a Samsung Electronics official, according to The Korea Herald.

Roh is believed to be one of the key figures behind the success of the Galaxy smartphone series. Born in 1968, he holds a degree in electronic engineering from Yonsei University and a master’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Pohang University of Science and Technology.

A long-time Samsung employee, Roh joined Samsung in 1997 as part of the wireless business division and has since held various leadership roles, including head of innovative product development, head of product strategy, and head of development.

Since 2020, Roh has led the MX division, and since 2022, he has also served as the head of the Corporate Design Center. He was recently reappointed as an internal director at the company’s shareholder meeting on March 19 shortly before Jong-hee’s passing.

The company also named Won-joon Choi as the newly created Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the MX Business.

Choi will additionally continue his current role as Head of R&D Office and Head of Global Operation Team of Mobile eXperience Business.

Also, Cheolgi Kim has been named Head of Digital Appliances Business. Kim was previously Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic Marketing Office of Mobile eXperience Business.

“With the latest leadership reshuffle, Samsung Electronics is committed to minimising disruptions within the DX division while strengthening our global competitiveness and ensuring a seamless transition for future growth,” the official added.

There have been recent changes to the consumer leadership team of Samsung in Australia too. Days after the exit of Jeremy Senior, the former Vice President of Consumer, Samsung announced an internal appointment to take over the role.

It announced the appointment of Phil Gaut as director of consumer last month. A 12-year veteran of Samsung, Phil started at Samsung Electronics UK in the former IT division which spanned both B2C and B2B notebook, print and display solutions. In 2019, he relocated to Sydney with his family, to join Samsung Electronics Australia.