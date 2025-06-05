Samsung is gearing up to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, with rumours pointing to an early July launch event in New York City.

While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, sources indicate Samsung will hold its highly anticipated Unpacked event physically in New York – a notable return to the city for a live launch since the Galaxy Note10 event in 2019.

Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 were launched via a virtual event in New York, making this upcoming occasion a more traditional, in-person reveal.

Adding fuel to the excitement, Samsung recently teased what appears to be a Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra, potentially a premium variant of the Fold7 or even a new tri-fold model.

The company also accidentally confirmed the official names “Galaxy Z Fold7” and “Galaxy Z Flip7” via the file name of a teaser GIF.

Leaks have revealed the expected colours and storage options for the new foldables. The Z Fold7 is tipped to come in Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Z Flip7 will offer Blue Shadow and White Black finishes with configurations up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Additionally, a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE variant is rumoured, featuring simpler specs and fewer colour choices.

Pricing is expected to align with last year’s models, with the Fold7 likely starting around A$2,700 and the Flip7 near A$1,800.

Samsung’s July Unpacked is shaping up to be packed with foldable innovations, including possibly a tri-fold device and new Galaxy Watch.