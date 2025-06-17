Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaks Reveal Ultra-Thin Frame With Big Camera Bump

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaks Reveal Ultra-Thin Frame With Big Camera Bump

By | 17 Jun 2025

Leaked images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 have revealed a striking design contrast.

While the foldable device appears to be Samsung’s thinnest yet, it also sports a surprisingly large rear camera bump.

A Reddit user (below) has leaked images showing the Z Fold 7 inside a Thinborne protective case, highlighting the slim profile of the phone, which is reportedly just 4.54mm when unfolded.

However, the camera module protrudes significantly, with a vertical island housing three camera lenses.

This bump is likely due to the inclusion of a powerful 200MP 1/1.4-inch main sensor, backed by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

The setup suggests Samsung is pushing flagship-level imaging to its foldables, possibly leveraging the same ISOCELL HP2 sensor seen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Fold 7 camera bump is huge!
byu/pr0phecy inGalaxyFold

Also rumoured is a new ProVisual Engine, aimed at enhancing photo quality, video stabilisation, and digital zoom.

Additional features include an under-display front camera, a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen, and potential AI enhancements teased by Samsung itself.

Internally, the device is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-based “Elite” chip, with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

It will likely launch with Android 16-based One UI 8.0 and receive seven years of software support.

Other expected specs include a titanium backplate, 6.5-inch and 8-inch AMOLED 2X displays, stereo speakers, and IP48 dust and water resistance. Power will come from a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless Qi2-ready charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped for a July launch, likely alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7.



