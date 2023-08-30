HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Passes Torture Test

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Passes Torture Test

30 Aug 2023

In a recent video, a reviewer of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 put the device through a brutal torture test, in order to determine the durability as foldables have a reputation for being too fragile.

The device was put through scratching, burning, sand and backward bending, with the hinge surviving the dust, and the inner screen was still fully functional.

The phone didn’t even pop when placed through the bending test, proving this device is one of the most durable to come out of Samsung recently, breaking all the fragile rumours.



