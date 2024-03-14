HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Rumoured For Larger Screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Rumoured For Larger Screen

By | 14 Mar 2024

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to come with a 3.9 inch screen, bigger than the Z Flip 5, which was launched last year with a 3.4-inch cover.

This is according to a new rumored spec sheet from leakster @TheGalox_,  reported by Gsmarena, which also mentions that the foldable’s cover screen will have Gorilla Glass Armor protection.

The Z Flip 6 is also expected to have a 6.7-inch main screen and will receive a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM.

An improved hinge and internal layout with a bigger cooling system were also listed on the spec sheet.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Sensors on the back will reportedly be fitted with a 50MP main cam alongside a 12MP ultrawide lens, with the foldable also rumored to get a 4,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy AI features and 7 years of software and security updates are also expected to be offered in the Flip6.

Samsung is expected to announce its Flip6 at Galaxy Unpacked in July alongside the Fold6 and Galaxy Ring, which was announced by Channel News in an earlier report.



