Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Might Feature A Significant Display Upgrade

By | 20 May 2024
Samsung

Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Flip 6 might bring a much-needed display upgrade.

Korean media The Elec, has reported that Samsung will implement a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on the Z Flip 6’s foldable display.

The new UTG is believed to be 50 microns thick, compared to the 30 microns of the Z Flip 5.

This in thickness will make the crease on the foldable screen less prominent and improve the display’s overall durability too.

It’s a direction that Samsung has been on for a while now – it moved away from its traditional hinge mechanism on its previous foldable to a new waterdrop-style hinge design for the Flip 5.

The new hinge allows the foldable’s two halves to tuck flat without putting undue stress on the screen.

The Elec’s report adds that the Z Flip 6 will use the same hinge as its predecessor.

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Flip5

The thicker UTG would allow Samsung to compete more competently with Chinese brands which are offering crease-less display experience on their foldable for years now.

Apart from the new screen, the Flip 6 will also bring significant upgrades. As ChannelNews previously reported, the Z Flip 6 is also expected to have a 6.7-inch main screen and will receive a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM.

Sensors on the back will reportedly be fitted with a 50MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide lens, with the foldable also rumoured to get a 4,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy AI features and seven years of software and security updates are also expected to be offered in the Flip6.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 alongside the Fold 6 are expected to be unveiled at the Unpacked event in July.



