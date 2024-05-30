Samsung has just announced a new suite of on-device AI features, which are set to be added to the Galaxy Watch later this year, including personalised health scores, tips, sleep indicators, and suggested workouts.

One of the biggest upgrades in the new Energy Score, which learns from the user’s personal metrics to provide “comprehensive health insights.”

It draws on sleep data, including when the user went to bed, how long they slept, and how well they slept, as well as their heart rate, and variability during sleep.

Physical activity data during waking hours will also be used.

The Galaxy Watch will also be getting added Wellness Tips, which provide “insights, motivational tips, and guidance” relative to the user’s personal fitness goals.

Sleep features will be enhanced with AI, including new sleep algorithms which analyse sleep movement, latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate, as well as snoring hours, blood-oxygen level, and sleep cycle.

For users who are hardcore runners, the Galaxy Watch will get new aerobic threshold (AT) and anaerobic threshold (AnT) heart rate zone metrics.

High-intensity cyclists will benefit from the new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics, which will reportedly only take 10 minutes of consistent cycling (4KM/H or faster) to calculate data.

Additionally, there will be a new Workout Routine feature, which lets users combine different types of exercise to create a personalised regimen.

And there’s a new Race feature, which tests the user and gives them the task of attempting to beat their previous time on a set route.

These new features are expected to arrive in the One UI 6 Watch update later this year.

Samsung revealed “a limited number” of Watch owners will get the chance to test them in a beta program starting in June.

Samsung also teased that the Galaxy Watch may not be the only device to receive these new AI features.

“The introduction of Galaxy AI to Galaxy Watch is just the beginning of this process and we’re excited to showcase even more integrations across our Galaxy portfolio very soon.”

Originally launched in January without details, Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Ring is tipped to be officially revealed at the company’s Unpacked event in July.

This device is expected to track sleep based on heart rate, movement and breathing, and will reportedly offer personalised advice.

Also expected to be officially unveiled during Samsung’s Unpacked event are the company’s upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6.