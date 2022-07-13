HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Watches Get Major Update

Samsung Galaxy Watches Get Major Update

By | 13 Jul 2022

One UI Watch4.5 is coming to Samsung Galaxy Watch devices, implementing a range of new features and delivering users “a more complete watch experience.”

As announced via the Korean tech giants Newsroom, One UI Watch4.5 will add a number of new features to improve the Galaxy Watch user experience.

The new update is set to add a full QWERTY keyboard to the Galaxy Watch, allowing for a full typing experience. The keyboard will use a ‘swipe-to-type’ functionality for clear communication, as well as recognition of dictation and handwriting, ensuring fast and easy communication. Inputs can be changed at any time.

One UI Watch4.5 also adds dual-SIM support, allowing users to choose a preferred SIM on their Galaxy smartphone, and have it sync to the watch. The interface will inform users which SIM is being used, while an optional “Ask always” setting on the phone allows users to choose the SIM to use from the watch.

The new update also adds more customization options to the watch face, allowing a user to better express themselves and keep it in style with the rest of their outfit. These designs can be quickly adjusted with a favourites list, while each design can be customized with different colours and complications.

Finally, One UI Watch4.5 adds additional accessibility features. Users who are colour-blind or have difficulty seeing colour can adjust colour correction and contrast, whilst transparency, blur affects and animations can also be turned off.

Auditory assistance gets bolstered in the update too, allowing sound to be balanced from left and right audio output for a connected Bluetooth headset or earbuds. Finally, those who have difficulty with touch responsiveness can adjust Tap duration, disabling repeated touch inputs for better control.

One UI Watch4.5 is due for release on Galaxy devices in Q3 2022, with more features to be announced in the future.


110034

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung To Invest More In Foldables As New Watch Design Leaks
Samsung Wobbles Due To Market Headwinds, Consumer Tipped To Slow Sales
Foldable Smartphones On The Rise, New Models To Come
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smashes Records As iPhone Lovers Take To The Device
Samsung OZ Revenues Surge, Profits Up As Global Hits $16 Billion Profit For Quarter
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

$7 Billion Of TPG Shares Out Of Escrow
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
Australian Telco Reseller Hit With $450K Fine
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
SMS Scam Blocking Rules Come Into Play For Telcos
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
Western Digital Answer The PS5’s Storage Issues
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
Cambridge Audio Launches Two Deluxe Turntables
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

$7 Billion Of TPG Shares Out Of Escrow
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Shares accounting for 63.8 per cent of TPG-Telecom have come out of escrow this morning, with its largest shareholders now...
Read More